WATCH: Anne Curtis encourages fans to get vaccinated after her first dose

MANILA — Screen superstar Anne Curtis is the latest celebrity to lend her voice to calls for Filipinos to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as she got inoculated this week with her first dose of a vaccine.

On Facebook on Tuesday, the official page of the government of Makati City shared a video of Curtis urging fellow “Makatizens” to register for a vaccination schedule.

“I would like to encourage you na magparehistro para magpabakuna. This is for yourself, your family, and for all your loved ones during this time, to make sure that you stay safe and you stay healthy,” she said.

The video also included snaps of Curtis getting jabbed on her arm, and posing with a card certifying she has received her first jab.

It was not mentioned which priority category Curtis belonged to.

In recent weeks, dozens of showbiz workers, including actors and performers, have been vaccinated as part of the recently opened A4 priority category for economic frontliners, or those who are required to work outside of their homes.

As of Monday, June 21, the Philippines has administered over 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to the Department of Health.

Of the number, 6.2 million were given as first doses, while some 2.1 million were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated.

