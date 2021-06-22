'So far, so good': Ria Atayde recovering well after spine surgery

MANILA – Ria Atayde is recovering well following a spine surgery which she had back in April at a time when there was a spike of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Speaking during a virtual Star Magic media conference on Monday, Atayde gave an update about her health situation and how she’s been doing since the operation.

“It really made me feel like I am brand new again although after surgery, there is still some pain on my lower back,” she said.

Atayde said she is grateful that she is able to work better after the herniated disc on her spine was treated.

“I really had it done para I could act properly. Ang hirap kasing iniisip na may body pain ka tapos a-acting ka pa. Ang hirap nun,” she said.

Two months and 13 days post her operation, Atayde said she will see her doctors again in five days.

“So far so good. Nothing is wrong naman. Although there is still heaviness but I am okay. I am off painkillers already,” she said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News in April, Atayde said she ultimately decided to undergo a surgery because she reached a point where she could no longer find a position that did not hurt.

As hard as it was for Atayde to make that decision, the actress said she does not regret what she did.

According to Atayde, everything that happened in the past year only made her feel really grateful.