Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli get vaccinated, urge followers to do the same

MANILA — Celebrity couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli each received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with the actor urging his followers to do the same.

On his social media channels, Guidicelli shared a photo of him with Gernimo, posing to show their vaccination marks on their shoulder.

“Sarah and I are done with our 1st dose! Let’s do this not just for ourselves but for our families, friends and kababayans! Get vaccinated!” Guidicelli wrote.

The actor did not indicate where he and Geronimo got their first jab.

In recent weeks, dozens of showbiz workers, including actors and performers, have been vaccinated as part of the recently opened A4 priority category for economic frontliners, or those who are required to work outside of their homes.

As of Monday, June 21, the Philippines has administered over 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to the Department of Health.

Of the number, 6.2 million were given as first doses, while some 2.1 million were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated.

