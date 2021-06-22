Pinoy superhero flick ‘Mang Jose’ to make world premiere at South Korean film fest

“Mang Jose,” the Philippine superhero flick based on the 2005 Parokya ni Edgar hit, will make its world premiere at the 25th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) in South Korea.

“Mang Jose,” which will be screened under the World Fantastic Blue section, is directed by Raynier Brizuela and produced by Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone.

It stars Janno Gibbs as the title character, who saves those in need, for a fee. Co-starring with Gibbs are Mikoy Morales, Bing Loyzaga, Jerald Napoles, and Marilyn Reynes.

Aside from “Mang Jose,” three other Philippine films will be screened at BIFAN this year.

Joining “Mang Jose” in the World Fantastic Blue section is the lockdown romance film “Dito at Doon,” directed by JP Habac and starring Janine Gutierrez and JC Santos.

Rae Red’s “Tenement 66” is participating under the Bucheon Choice: Features section; while Keith Deligero’s “Days of the New” is lined up under the BIFAN x Wavve Online Screening Shorts section.

