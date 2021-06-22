Maine Mendoza gets her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA – Maine Mendoza proudly posted on social media a picture of her after getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Instagram, Mendoza showed off her vaccinated arm while holding out a sign signifying that she’s finished with her first jab.

“Got my first dose! Thank you, MandaVax,” she wrote in the caption.

She also encouraged her friends and followers to do the same. “Do your part and get vaccinated, friends,” she said.

Aside from Mendoza, other celebrities who also got vaccinated on Monday included Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo.

As of Monday, June 21, the Philippines has administered over 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to the Department of Health.

Of the number, 6.2 million were given as first doses, while some 2.1 million were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated.