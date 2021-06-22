Kaila Estrada ready to get out of her comfort zone after joining Star Magic

MANILA – She has been making a name for herself in the modeling industry. Now, Kaila Estrada is ready to follow her parents’ footsteps and finally venture into acting.

The daughter of John Estrada and Janice de Belen is one of the over 40 artists who recently inked a management contract with ABS-CBN as part of the Star Magic family.

In a virtual media conference on Monday, Kaila shared that she only decided to get into acting just recently but it’s something that’s always been at the back of her mind.

“I feel like I’ve reached a point in my life where I’m really willing to get out of my comfort zone and explore. This is something that’s been in the back of my mind for a while but I just never really thought that I had what it took, and I also wasn’t confident enough yet,” she said.

While she is still working on her confidence, Kaila said she’s been really happy so far now that she’s also in show business.

“I am so grateful that I’ve been learning so much. I am really in love with the craft now. I really feel like maybe this was really meant for me,” she said.

When asked if there is something her parents keep reminding her about the industry, she said: “My mom would usually just say, ‘Be true to who you are. You don’t have to change a thing. Just do your best in everything that you do. Stay yourself. Stay the same.’ My dad naman is always telling me also to do my best in everything and to continue to stay humble.”

As to handling bashers, Kaila believes it’s something she has to learn if and when she experiences it first-hand.

“Regardless of what anyone tells you on how to handle it, I feel like when the time comes na nangyari siya, it can really get overwhelming. Makakalimutan mo lahat 'yun,” she said.

“I have been bashed in the past once and what my mom was telling me was, ‘You know yourself better than anyone. We know you better than anyone. So you shouldn’t be affected with what other people are saying about you.’ 'Yun lang po.”