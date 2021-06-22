Jake Ejercito shares advice he got from his celebrity parents



MANILA – Like any other kids whose parents are from show business, Jake Ejercito said his mom Laarni Enriquez and dad Joseph Estrada did not fail to give him advice now that he has decided to follow their footsteps.

During a virtual Star Magic media conference on Monday, Ejercito said one of the most striking things they taught him was to always make use of his eyes when acting.

Ejercito said they also keep reminding him to stay grounded at all times.

“My parents just keep on telling me that the comparison will never go away. People would always compare me to them, but just be yourself, stay grounded, stay humble, always be willing to learn. Lagi nila sinasabi sa akin na always make use of your eyes when you’re acting,” he said.

When asked if they also told him a thing or two about handling bashers, Ejercito said: “For me kasi, since my family is in the world of politics, I’m kind of used to it growing up kasi our lives have been an open book somehow.”

“But when it comes to bashing, as long as you know yourself and you’re secure with yourself, you just basically have to practice self-control talaga because they will never stop. It comes with the territory.”

Meanwhile, Ejercito shared what it’s been like working on “Marry Me, Marry You,” his first project as a Star Magic artist.

“It’s very exciting to be working on ‘Marry Me, Marry You.’ When you see the cast kasi, it’s a mixture of veteran actors and newcomers. It’s an overwhelming experience. Sometimes during takes, parang I find myself watching also. Parang nagiging fan ako nila,” he said.

Ejercito said they are finished with one cycle of locked-in taping already and they are set to enter the bubble again next week.

“It’s been a fun experience. It’s exciting because it’s a different genre. It’s a first time for a lot of us in the cast doing a light drama comedy. It’s something fresh that we can offer our audience kaya nakaka-excite po talaga,” he said.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, the ABS-CBN unit behind “Huwag Kang Mangamba” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the new teleserye will be helmed by Jojo Saguin and Dwein Ruedas Baltazar.

In “Marry Me, Marry You,” Ejercito’s character will figure in a love triangle with Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino.

Screen veterans joining the cast include Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Joko Diaz, Jett Pangan, and Edu Manzano. It will also mark the first Kapamilya series of award-winning actress Sunshine Dizon.