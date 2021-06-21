‘God’s perfect timing,’ Six Part Invention says of ‘Everybody, Sing!’ finally airing

MANILA — For Six Part Invention, the year-long delay of “Everybody, Sing!” was a case of “perfect timing,” as the ABS-CBN game show now also brings a message of community and hope amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vice Ganda-hosted program was originally scheduled to premiere in March 2020, but was postponed indefinitely due to the global health crisis.

It finally debuted in this month, with Six Part Invention as its resident band.

“I cried because I thought impossible na talaga maipalabas because of this pandemic. Pero lagi ko nga sinasabi, God’s timing is always perfect,” said band member Kaye Malana.

Rey Cantong added: “Our prayers are finally answered. Sobrang saya. Minsan kahit ipilit natin if it’s not God’s will, hindi talaga mangyayari. Ngayon we can say that the show is very timely.”

Since its premiere, “Everybody, Sing!” has featured different sectors most affected by the pandemic, from delivery riders, service crew, to grocery frontliners.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the original format, 25 players collectively have a chance to win as much as P500,000, by guessing the correct lyrics and titles of songs.

Six Part Invention perform the singing quizzes live, with Vice Ganda hosting and announcing whether the players’ answers are right or wrong.

“Bilib ako kay Ate Vice kasi napakatalino. ‘Yung banter niya sa contestants ibang klase. Magaan siya katrabaho,” Malana said.

Cantong agreed, saying: “It’s always super fun to work with Ate, but at the same time the level of professionalism and artistry is high. ‘Yun ang gusto ko. Always pushing limits.”

“Everybody, Sing!” airs Saturdays and Sundays via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Online Live, and iWantTFC.

