Darren Espanto releases music video of 'Tama Na'

MANILA -- Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto has released the official music video for his latest single "Tama Na."

The music video, which premiered on his official YouTube page on June 20, is directed by Jonathan Tal Placido and produced by Kayla Embuscado and Raina Cada.



The more than four-minute video featured a cameo by actress Kyline Alcantara.

Watch more in iWantTFC

On Monday night, Espanto took to Instagram to promote the music video.

It was just last month when "Tama Na," an upbeat track that fuses pop and R&B, became available on major music streaming platforms.

“Tama Na,” about self-worth and leaving a toxic relationship, is a collaboration between Espanto and hitmaker Zack Tabudlo, who wrote and produced the song.

“In just a couple days, Zack created ‘Tama Na’ and I really liked the song instantly. It’s a sound that people haven’t heard from me before and it’s also a genre I’ve always wanted to try,” Espanto previously said.

Just last Saturday, Espanto staged his major online concert titled "Home Run."

Espanto, who made his showbiz breakthrough in 2014 via ABS-CBN’s “The Voice Kids,” has mostly been known for his soaring ballad covers, and similar original music.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC