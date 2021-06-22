BTS sets new records after 4th week on top of Billboard Hot 100

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 26, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) June 21, 2021

BTS’ “Butter” is still spreading smoothly a month after its release.

“Butter” landed its fourth consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the septet's longest-running leader on the weekly ranking.

The dance-pop surpassed the three-week record (non-consecutive) of "Dynamite," the South Korean's first No. 1 hit.

According to Billboard (as reported by MRC Data), "Butter" tallied 12.5 million U.S. streams and sold around 111,400 digital copies in the week ending June 17.

The pop tune also drew 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions during the tracking period ending June 20.

Only a few hits in the chart's history have accomplished the impressive feat. Among the 54 titles that have debuted on top of the Hot 100, "Butter" is only the 13th to spend its opening month ruling the list.

The summer anthem is also the first title by an Asian act to claim the No. 1 spot for four consecutive weeks, as well as the first by a group since American rock band Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" in 1998.

The remarkable sales figure BTS again logged further cemented their reign on the Digital Song Sales chart for the fourth week.

Although the purchases (111,400) were down by about 20 percent compared to the previous frame (138,400), the sum is still bigger than the largest sales week of any other chart-topper this year.

“Butter," the only track to record over 600,000 downloads in 2021, has twice the amount of units of the next bestseller, the pop act's own 2020 disco-pop hit “Dynamite.”

According to Billboard, "the sales for 'Butter' in its fourth frame reflect availability for its original and instrumental versions released May 21; a 'Hotter' remix released May 28; and 'Cooler' and 'Sweeter' remixes released June 4."

The physical copies of the song (7-inch vinyl single and a cassette single) are set to be included in the following week's tally, dated July 3.

Meanwhile, the catchy hit remained popular globally. "Butter" also pulled its fourth week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global excluding U.S chart, a list that ranks top tracks from over 200 territories worldwide.

The smash-hit likewise extended its control over the Global YouTube chart (dated June 11-June 17, 2021). "Butter" raked in 71.8 million views, a total 17.3 million higher than the next leader, "Todo De Ti" by Rauw Alejandro.

In the Philippines, "Butter" and its three remixes are currently the most listened to songs, the World Music Awards reported. The original release placed at No. 1, while the "Cooler," "Sweeter," and "Hotter" versions settled at No. 2, No. 4, and No. 5 respectively.

BTS is slated to drop a new track on July 9, along with the release of the physical CD of "Butter."