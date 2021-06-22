Blackpink's 'The Movie' to be released in August

Popular South Korean girl group Blackpink released on Monday the official poster of their upcoming film simply titled "The Movie."

In an Instagram post, Blackpink revealed that the much-awaited screen project, which will mark their fifth anniversary in the music industry, will be released in August.





"The Movie" is part of its "4+1 Project" to celebrate the anniversary of the group.

Blackpink with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa debuted in August 8, 2016 under YG Entertainment, the same company that formed K-pop powerhouses Big Bang and 2NE1, among others.

The group is known for their many hits including "Boombaya," "Kill This Love," and "How You Like That.”

In 2019, Blackpink made history as the first Korean girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.