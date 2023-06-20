As part of the celebration of World Refugee Day, the country opened its first Refugee Film Festival at the University of the Philippines Film Institute Film Center in UP Diliman.

According the the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Philippine Head for National Office Maria Ermina Valdeavilla-Galladro, World Refugee Day honors the resilience and courage of millions who have been forced to flee war, persecution, and violence.

“The reason why we’re doing this is because we would like to strengthen and raise the awareness of the public not only on the struggles of the refugees but also as to what the refugees can contribute to the society,” she said.

This year, UNHCR Philippines commemorates World Refugee Day with a film festival featuring 6 movies that bring awareness, build empathy, and mobilize action for and on behalf of people forced to flee.

For the inaugural screening on Tuesday night, the festival featured the movie "Quezon's Game."

“It is a film of the history about how President Quezon led the opening of the doors for the Jewish refugees fleeing persecution from the Nazis and it is important to feature and start off with this film because not a lot of Filipinos know about this so its a good start,” Valdeavilla-Galladro explained.

The three-day screenings are free and will be held from June 20 to 22.

