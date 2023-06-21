Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino singer Morissette Amon recently performed a concert in Oahu and in Maui with Jay-R for her mini tour "Fly High."

To honor her Visayan roots and the large Visayan community in Hawaii, Morissette sang "Undangon Ta Ni" (Let's Stop This) for the first time in concert.

"They told me it's requested kasi maraming mga Bisaya rito sa Hawaii," she said. "I'm very excited to share it with everyone and just have a great time."

She added: "I'm just so proud that there's so much talent also in the South, not just in Manila."

Filipino concertgoers were excited to see the two singers perform.

"Both of them sang together because people were so happy, people having fun, that's the most memorable one," said Jocelyn Agregado, the concert's producer. "You can see them smiling, interacting with Jay-R and Morissette."

The artists have more upcoming concerts for fans to enjoy.

Morissette will hold a concert in the Philippines with her husband Dave Lamar at the Music Museum,

Jay-R, meanwhile, will go on tour later this year to mark his 20th anniversary in the music industry.