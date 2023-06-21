MANILA -- Singers Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo will celebrate through a concert the 50th year of Apo Hiking Society after Danny Javier passed away in 2022.

"The Apo Hiking Society: 50 Years The Concert" will be held on July 15 and 16 at Hyundai Hall, The Arete at Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City. Tickets are available via Ticket2Me.

On Instagram, Paredes promoted their upcoming shows as he looked back on the 50 years of APO Hiking Society.

"We actually started even earlier. But we decided to count our years from 1973 when we as a very little known group held a farewell concert to end the group after college," he said.

"Boboy and I promise surprise and delight and originality with musical memories, spiels, show stopping numbers and new cool stuff. It will be held at Arete at ADMU where our musical journey actually began," he added.

APO Hiking Society is behind the classic OPM hits “Batang-bata Ka Pa,” “Kabilugan ng Buwan,” “Di Na Natuto,” “Awit ng Barkada,” “When I Met You,” and “Pumapatak Na Naman ang Ulan.”

The legendary trio announced their retirement in 2010.

