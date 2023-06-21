Jay of K-pop group iKON. Instagram/@withikonic

Jay of South Korean boy band iKON made his solo debut Wednesday.

The 29-year-old singer unveiled the performance video of his single "Paradise", the first of his two-part solo debut.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

More details about the second part of his debut will be released by July.

Born Kim Jinhwan, Jay is the second member of the group to make a solo debut, following Bobby, who released his first solo studio album in 2017.

In May, iKON returned with their third full-length album “Take Off”, their first release since leaving home label YG Entertainment and signing with current management 143 Entertainment.

iKON is also set to hold a concert in Manila on August 5, although further details on the show have not been announced.

The show is part of the group's "Take Off" tour, which will kick off in Seoul this month and includes stops across Asia, Europe and the United States.

Launched by YG Entertainment in September 2015, iKON is known for singles such as "Rhythm Ta," "Love Scenario," and "Killing Me."

The boys left YG in December 2022, following the expiration of their contracts, and later signed with 143 Entertainment.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO