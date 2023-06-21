Gigi de Lana. ABS-CBN/File



MANILA – Gigi de Lana took to social media to share that she had become a target of scammers, resulting in the loss of all her funds from a bank account.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, De Lana said the funds she had lost were originally intended to cover her mother's medical expenses as she battles breast cancer

“Please be kind. Simula ng naaksidente kami from [a] car accident, ang dami na nang-scam sakin. Ninakawan ako sa BDO kinuha lahat ng laman na pang medical bills sana 'yun ni mama. Kaso wala kayo awa,” she said.

“Sinabihan pa ako sa phone call ng ‘get well soon po kay maam gigi’ tapos after nun ninakawan na ako ng tuloy-tuloy hanggang sa maubos laman. Grabe kayo. Di na kayo naawa,” she added.

De Lana also showed some pictures after she and her bandmates figured in a road mishap, dispelling any doubts that she was merely seeking sympathy following the incident.

“Please wag kayo mang-scam or magnakaw. Nga pala, ito itsura ko nung after a few days maaksidente. Sa mga hindi alam na ganito kalala and hinusgahan ako na nag inarte ako, please be kinder. Love you all still,” she said.

To end her post, the singer reiterated her call for everyone to be kind to each other.