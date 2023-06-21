Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Filipino community in Los Angeles welcomed one of the hottest primetime network shows in the U.S. with a special panel and reception recently.

Fil-Am Creative and One Down Media hosted the event that featured some of the stars and crew behind Fox's "The Cleaning Lady" at Kumu Studios.

"I'm really proud to be a Filipino-American," said the show's music supervisor Bianca Valencia. "Working on this show has meant a lot to me, obviously, because it incorporates a lot of Filipino culture and a lot of things all Filipinos relate to."

The hit series follows the struggles of a Filipino-Cambodian family.

It touches on Filipino values and issues such as immigration, labor, and familial ties that has brought in many familiar faces including the actress Princess Punzalan.

"It’s very satisfying and fulfilling to be in this show," she said. "When I left the Philippines in 2005, I thought I was saying goodbye to acting but now I’m able to get this chance."

Punzalan added: "I was so happy watching more and more content with Filipinos in it."

The show has also brought new faces like Fil-Am Creative's executive director, Mark Labella, who guested on an episode.

"We're the second largest AAPI population in the country," Labella said. "We're not even in like medical shows. So when we found The Cleaning Lady, it was so exciting, so incredible. We were just so happy."

While The Cleaning Lady has been slated for a third season, Hollywood has been battling a writers' strike since early May. There has been no progress in contract negotiations.

Showrunner Miranda Kwok admitted that the strikes could delay the release of the upcoming season.

"I stand in solidarity with the guild and my fellow writers," she said. "[There's] a lot of uncertainty right now on how long the strike will last. It’s a challenge. Unfortunately, we don’t have a date yet because we don’t know how long the strike will last."