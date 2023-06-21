MANILA – Derek Ramsay turned to social media to share a clip he made with Chris Hemsworth to promote the Australian actor’s Netflix movie, “Extraction 2.”

In the video, Ramsay was actively chasing a law offender, who sought to evade him by entering one of the rooms in the building.

Hemsworth happened to be inside the room that the offender entered. This ultimately led to the offender’s capture, with Ramsay thanking Hemsworth for helping him.

“I didn't know @chrishemsworth understands Tagalog,” Ramsay captioned his post.

“Pleasure working with you and @netflixph, Extraction 2 is out now on Netflix,” he added.

Watch Ramsay's action clip with Hemsworth below:

Hemsworth was recently in the Philippines for the Asia-Pacific premiere of “Extraction 2” along with filmmaker Sam Hargrave.

Celebrities from the Philippines were spotted at the event, including Ramsay himself.

Hemsworth’s visit to the Philippines created a buzz among movie enthusiasts and fans, who were excited to see what he’s worked hard on. During his visit, the actor expressed gratitude to everyone for continuously supporting him and his projects.

“We love you guys. We wouldn’t be here without you. The support and love for the first film and the enthusiasm and excitement for the second one, it’s such an honor. Again, we wouldn’t be here without you so thank you so much. We love you guys,” he said at the time.