What Liza Soberano thinks of James Reid as a manager

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano is grateful to be pursuing a career in music with James Reid under his record label Careless Music.

Soberano told reporters it was "surreal" to be working with Reid as they weren't that close before.

"Actually, before this, we were more like acquaintances than friends... He was best friends with Quen (Enrique Gil) for the longest time but during the pandemic, we weren’t seeing each other anymore or anything so we kinda lost communication," Soberano said in an interview.

"It’s weird because he’s my contemporary. I always saw him as a co-actor or co-artist of some sort so whenever we work together, it’s like I didn’t take him too seriously but honestly he has a lot to offer," she added.

Soberano said she has great respect for Reid's professionalism and how he's hands-on with her career.

"He’s very smart. He goes through all my contracts and really guides me on how to go through them which I was very surprised to find out about him," the actress said.

"He has a great perspective on how to like go about things, where to check my career, and everything so I respect him for doing the research and everything. We’re trying to understand what it is that I’m on and how I want to express it," she added.

She added that Careless Music is supportive of her endeavors and she looks forward to explore music with them.

"He’s just very supportive of the way I want it to be because that’s what Careless is all about, giving the artist the creative freedom to take control of their own careers and do things the way they want," she said.

Soberano made headlines in May when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”

