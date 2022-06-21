MANILA -- Viewers get a glimpse of the new "Idol Philippines" hopefuls in the new trailer for the second season of the much-awaited singing competition, which was released over the weekend.

The almost three-minute video also showed the chemistry between the new panel of judges.

The second season of “Idol Philippines” sees the return of original judges Regine Velasquez and Moira dela Torre, who will be joined by music veteran Gary Valenciano and Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda.

Robi Domingo is set to host.

"Idol Philippines Season 2" will premiere on June 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live at A2Z. It will also be broadcast on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

“Idol Philippines” is the latest ABS-CBN program to air on TV5, after “ASAP Natin ‘To,” “FPJ: Da King,” and the “Primetime Bida” teleserye block.

As in the international format from Fremantle and creator Simon Fuller, “Idol Philippines” features solo auditions, theater rounds, and then the live shows.