Promotional photo for K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together’s extended play ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,’ released last May 9, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@BIGHIT_MUSIC

MANILA -- (UPDATE) Rising K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will hold a two-day concert in the Philippines in October, the group’s agency announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, Big Hit Music revealed the cities and dates for the Asian leg of TXT’s “Act: Love Sick” tour, which includes shows at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 15 and 16.

LOOK: K-pop group @TXT_bighit will play at the Mall of Asia Arena on October 15 and 16. | via @jaehwabernardo pic.twitter.com/puxYhamES7 — ABS-CBN News Showbiz (@ABSCBN_Showbiz) June 21, 2022

Apart from the Philippines, the five-member group will also hold concerts in Indonesia, Taiwan and Thailand, according to Big Hit.

Concert promoter PULP Live World, which will be producing TXT’s Manila shows, posted a video showing the members sharing how excited they are to embark on their first Asian tour.

“We’re so excited because this will be our first concert in Asia,” Soobin, the band’s leader, said.

“As it’s our first, we’ll be working even harder to prepare for it,” Taehyun added.

PULP has yet to release the ticket prices for the concert.

TXT will kick off its world tour next month with a two-day concert in Seoul before visiting cities in the United States. The band is also scheduled to play at American music festival Lollapalooza at the end of July, joining labelmate J-Hope of BTS.

In May, the group — composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Huening Kai — released the extended play “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” fronted by the single “Good Boy Gone Bad.”

Last year, local telco Smart Communications tapped the quintet to become its brand ambassadors.