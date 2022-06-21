'Nothing like your own mother's love': KC reflects on relationship with Sharon

KC Concepcion turned to social media to express how grateful she is to have a great relationship with her mom, screen veteran Sharon Cuneta, despite their differences.

Sharing a photo of them while on video call, Concepcion was beaming with pride when she said Cuneta is “not only THE… but MY one & only” mom.

“I hear about so many mother-daughters that never get the chance to heal their relationships nor resolve issues, and I feel lonely for them,” she said.

“I’m so thankful we’re able to speak with each other with mutual care and respect, and now talk like girlfriends and found our way back to each other,” she added.

Concepcion then told Cuneta that she loves her deeply, adding that “there is nothing like having your own mother’s LOVE”

To end her post, Concpecion said she looking forward to making new Avec Moi rings for her mom now that she’s lost a lot of weight.

Concepcion is Cuneta’s daughter with Gabby Concepcion.

Cuneta has since remarried to Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, with whom she has three children.