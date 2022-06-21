MANILA — Actress Nadine Lustre on Monday said that she is still proud of Vice President Leni Robredo for doing whatever she can to help people despite losing in her 2022 presidential bid.



Lustre admitted it took her a while to accept the results.

WATCH: Amid losing her 2022 presidential bid, actress @hello_nadine says that she is still proud Vice President @lenirobredo for doing whatever she can to help people noting that she will continue to stand with the official. @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBN_Showbiz pic.twitter.com/cU2rXMmDw3 — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) June 21, 2022

"Honestly, who wouldn’t be sad naman di ba? I was also a bit disappointed. It took me a while before I got to like accept it just because of course she is someone that you believe in," Lustre told reporters.

"She is who you were rooting for, di ba? I mean, I’m very respectful with everyone’s decisions but siyempre, everyone was so invested in it and it’s like mixed energies from everyone else and all the people around me who believe in the same candidate as me," she added.

Lustre said she is glad to see Robredo continuing her efforts, noting that she will still stand by the official.

"Grabe ‘yun. Naalala ko nung election I was nervous for a couple of days before and after so it was really stressful but at the end of the day I guess it is what it is but I’m really happy that Madam Leni is not taking a break," the actress said.

"She is doing whatever she can and I’m still here to stand by her," she added.

Last April 10, Lustre publicly endorsed the bid of Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan in front of around 220,000 people in Pampanga.

She was among the visible celebrity supporters of Robredo and Pangilinan, twice performing at their rallies and starring in a meme-themed video endorsement backing the vice president.

Lustre, 28, has been dubbed "president" by her fans amid her initiatives to help the LGBT community and recently the victims of Typhoon Odette in Siargao.

RELATED VIDEO: