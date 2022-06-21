Photos from Liza Soberano's Instagram.

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano described her first month in the United States as liberating and filled with new experiences.

Soberano told reporters Monday that she finally felt like an "independent adult" doing all of her duties.

"It was very fun and exciting. It was also very liberating because it was my first time really traveling alone as an independent adult," she said.

Unlike before, Soberano said she had the liberty do to everything she wants without any help.

"It really made me feel older because I was literally doing everything on my own. Before I would always travel with Enrique (Gil) and my family and I would always have people assisting me with where to go, what to do, and everything," Soberano said.

"On this trip, I kinda had to make decisions on my own. I had to take care of myself on my own, and it was fun. It was a really fun experience," she added.

She added that she was also able to meet new people and learn new things from them.

"It was a growing experience and it was a good time because I was getting to know, and meet more people, learning from them but also making new connections, and getting to understand the industry better in the States. I made a lot of new friends so that’s what’s awesome," she said.

Soberano made headlines in May when her former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, revealed that the actress is now managed by James Reid, who is part of the US-based Transparent Arts group championing Asian-American talents.

Since her management switch went public, Soberano became more open about her decision to “take the first leap” to jumpstart a potential career in the United States.

Asked what she would advise to fellow Asian talents who aspire to make it big in the US, she answered, “I would say to just go for it.”

