Photo from Beyoncé's Instagram account.

After six years, international pop superstar Beyoncé on Tuesday returned with her new single "Break My Soul."

Beyoncé did not disappoint with her comeback, which is about loving yourself and priorities in work and life.

"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job, I'm gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard, Work by nine, then off past five, And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night," she sings.

"Motivation, I'm looking for a new foundation, yeah, And I'm on that new vibration, I'm buildin' my own foundation, yeah, Hold up, oh, baby-baby."

WATCH: International pop star @Beyonce dropped the official lyric video of her comeback single 'Break My Soul.' This marks the return of Queen Bey since 'Lemonade' in 2016. | @ABSCBNNews @ABSCBN_Showbiz https://t.co/YTB4c6U4hN — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) June 21, 2022

Beyonce earlier hinted at the release of "Break My Soul" by midnight in the US but the song was released an hour early.

She also hinted at her return to music. On her website, the "Run The World" hitmaker changed the view with the words "Act 1" and "Renaissance." The description on her socials also has the same words with the date July 29.

This will mark Beyoncé's return since her sixth studio album "Lemonade" released in 2016.

IOn 2021, Beyoncé made Grammy history by breaking the record for the most wins by a female artist. Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion earned two awards together for their remix of the rapper's smash hit "Savage."

Beyoncé rose to fame in the late 1990s with the girl group Destiny's Child with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams. Following the group's hiatus, she released her debut album "Dangerously in Love" in 2003.

After their disbandment in 2006, she dropped her sophomore album "B'Day" with the hits "Irreplaceable" and "Beautiful Liar" with Shakira.

She has 29 MTV Video Music Awards, 28 Grammy Awards, and 13 Billboard Music Awards under her belt.

