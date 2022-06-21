Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to Ben Affleck as she greeted him on Father’s Day, calling her fiancé “the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever.”

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Lopez shared a new reel of her and Affleck’s moments together including clips of them on a road trip and kissing on a yacht.

“This is the best time of my life,” she said in the voiceover.

“I love my career, but nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be. I’m feeling incredibly blessed,” she added.

In her newsletter also released over the weekend, the 52-year-old singer likewise declared her appreciation for Affleck.

“I have had a front row seat to watching how you father for over a year now and I have never seen more consistent, loving and selfless father. And it's not just to your own kids but also without obligation to mine as well,” she said.

Lopez said Affleck always shows up and puts his kids and hers first at all times.

“You are affectionate and engaged in every moment they are with you and it’s honestly one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. Thank you for all you do for all of us. We appreciate and love you beyond measure.”

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 and got engaged a year later. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

Almost 20 years later, the two actors rekindled their romance just after the dissolution of Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez.

Last April, Lopez announced that she’s already engaged to Affleck anew.