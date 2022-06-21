MANILA -- Singer-actor Ice Seguerra has finally fulfilled his dream to become a director with his his short documentary "Dito Ka Lang."

In a social media post on Monday, Seguerra invited his fans to watch his film about his mental health journey.

"I's always been my dream to become a film director. Matagal ko nang pangarap 'to but life got in the way. Sa totoo lang, akala ko hindi na magkakatotoo. But life gives us many surprises and sabi nga nila, if you manifest your aspirations and continue to work on it, it will happen," Seguerra wrote on Instagram.

According to the singer, "Dito Ka Lang" will be shown via Zoom on June 26 at 5 p.m. and will include a panel discussion.

"This is really important to me and I want to share it with all of you," he added.

Seguerra first revealed his struggle with depression in 2019. He said it was in the early 2000s when he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and had to undergo treatment.

Seguerra, who has been living with depression for 17 years, stressed that he already embraced the fact that there will be times that he won't feel okay.

Seguerra, who traces his showbiz beginnings as a child star in the late ‘80s, re-emerged in 2001 as a singer and songwriter, spawning hits like “Pagdating ng Panahon.”

The former child star came out as a lesbian in 2007 and then revealed he is a transgender man after previously identifying as female.