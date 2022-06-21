MANILA – Heart Evangelista did not take a false accusation sitting down as she clapped back at one netizen on Twitter who called her a gold digger.

Responding to the tweet, Evangelista said: “I don’t need anyone to survive. I am a woman and a woman can be or do anything she wants if she wills it. Remember I said that.”

I don’t need anyone to survive . I am a woman and a woman can be or do anything she wants if she wills it . Remember I said that . https://t.co/iEWiJyZWGm — LoveMarie O. Escudero (@heart021485) June 20, 2022

In a 2021 interview, Evangelista downplayed being tagged as a real-life “crazy rich Asian” by Harper’s Bazaar.

Despite what appeared to be a lavish lifestyle with collections of luxury bags, jewelry, shoes, and clothes, the actress insisted her extravagance comes from many years of working in the entertainment industry.

“I'm not crazy rich. I've been working for a long time so meron din akong sarili ko,” said Evangelista at that time, whose showbiz career spans for 23 years.

During a past interview with broadcaster Karen Davila, the actress and entrepreneur addressed speculation that she is spending her husband Chiz Escudero’s money.

The couple denied the allegations, citing their prenuptial agreement which mandates that they will handle their respective finances, separately.

Evangelista was also proud to say that her husband taught her to have discipline and maturity with respect to the money she earns and spends.