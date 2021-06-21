Will Sarah, Matteo ever make a movie again together?

MANILA – Matteo Guidicelli revealed it is also one of his dreams to be able to do another movie with his wife, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo.

He made the statement when he appeared on Cinema News and a fan asked him if there is a possibility of them doing a big-screen project together again.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi ko pa alam,” he quipped. “Obviously right now, it’s very hard to shoot because of the pandemic.”

Nonetheless, Guideicelli said doing a movie “can be a dream in the future.”

“That’s one of the goals and plans of G Productions. Sana in the future, we have some movies that’s down the line that we want to do. Hopefully it will materialize,” he explained.

For now, Guidicelli said he and Geronimo are more focused on each other and the family they want to build.

“Ngayon, parang sobrang focused kami sa family, sa pag-manage ng bahay, sa mga aso namin, sa future plans namin. Pero sana in the future mangyari 'yun,” he said.

Geronimo and Guidicelli worked together in the 2011 movie “Catch Me, I’m In Love,” where the actress was paired with her then-suitor Gerald Anderson.

The two started getting acquainted in 2009 when Guidicelli, then just starting out in showbiz, would attend Geronimo’s concerts.

He would belatedly reveal that he was hoping to befriend Geronimo, whom he admired for her talent as a performer.

The officially became a couple towards the end of 2013 although Geronimo only confirmed this in June 2014.

After more than six years together, the two decided to secretly tie the knot on February 20, 2020.