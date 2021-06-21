WATCH: Darren Espanto's sister covers 'Drivers License'

MANILA – Talent does run in the family.

This is true in the case of Darren Espanto, who’s younger sister Lynelle is now putting out music via her own YouTube page.

Out of the first three posts so far made on her channel, two of them shows Lynelle covering Tate McRae’s “One Day,” and most recently, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

Several netizens were in awe of Lynelle’s singing voice, with most of them saying she will certainly go a long way if she decides to follow her brother’s footsteps.

Aside from singing, Lynelle is also fond of dancing just like Darren.

Currently, Lynelle already has close to 5,000 subscribers.