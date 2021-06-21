WATCH: BINI’s dance performance video for ‘Born To Win’

MANILA — Fast-rising P-pop girl group BINI released on Monday the latest official video for their debut single “Born To Win.”

This time, the 8-member act treated “Blooms,” or their loyal fans, to the dance performance video of the pop track.

The dance performance video, in contrast to the official music video, focuses on the choreography, giving fans a clearer view of the girls’ steps and synchronization.

The release of the dance video coincided with a milestone for the music video, which zoomed past 600,000 views on YouTube since June 11.

BINI’s “ASAP Natin ‘To” number has similarly drawn huge viewership on YouTube, nearly reaching 400,000, as of Monday, since June 13.

Consisting of Jhoanna, Colet, Aiah, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI made their official debut early this month after more than three years of training under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

The girls got officially signed as artists of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and Star Music in December 2020, alongside their sibling act, the 5-member boy group BGYO.