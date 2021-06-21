LOOK: Kathryn, Daniel get COVID-19 vaccines together

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla are the latest celebrities to get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

The two got their respective first doses at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) vaccination site in Makati on Monday.

The real-life couple arrived at the vaccination site at around 9 a.m. and they went through the normal process of getting their vitals checked and undergoing an orientation conducted by Department of Health doctors.

The two fall under the A4 category, and their vaccination was part of MMDA’s efforts to inoculate workers in the media industry.

LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla got vaccinated today at the MMFF/MMDA Vaccination site in Makati. They fall under the A4 category. This is still part of MMDA/MMFF's efforts to inoculate workers in the media industry. (1) pic.twitter.com/ZxVnYDaNxU — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 21, 2021

The Philippines has so far been able to administer at least 8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Friday, June 8, of which 2,096,901 are second doses.

The government aims to vaccinate at least 58 million of its 108 million population to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy.

