Judy Ann Santos, Ryan Agoncillo get first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

MANILA — Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo were jabbed Monday with their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with the actress urging her followers to do the same to protect themselves and their loved ones.

On Instagram, Santos shared videos of her and Agoncillo individually getting inoculated through a program organized by the Metro Manila Film Festival committee, specifically for the A4 priority group which includes film industry workers.

“First jab!” Santos wrote in her caption. “Pabakuna na po tayo para sa mga mahal natin sa buhay at para may panlaban tayo sa bawat strain ng COVID.”

“Nakakatakot ang magakaroon ng COVID. Mas nakakakampante po ng loob ang pagpapabakuna kesa maniwala sa mga naririnig nating sabi-sabi at haka-haka sa paligid natin,” she wrote, referring to misinformation surrounding vaccinations.

The couple also took part in an awareness campaign, directed by filmmaker Joey Reyes, to urge the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and to verify disinformation.

Juday and Ryan also taped spiels for a public service/awareness campaign by film director Joey Reyes. Video shared by MMFF Spokesperson Noel Ferrer. pic.twitter.com/SwphCUittz — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) June 21, 2021

“Sa mga panahong ito, ang dali-daling mauto. Maraming nabubudol dahil ang daling mapaniwala sa mga nasasagap nila kung saan-saan,” a part of Agoncillo’s message said.

Santos added: “Panangutan mo ang iyong katawan, pero may responsibilidad ka rin sa mga tao sa paligid mo, kapakanan ng tao, at mga mahal mo sa buhay.”

As of Monday, June 21, the Philippines has administered over 8.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since March, according to the Department of Health.

Of the number, 6.2 million were given as first doses, while some 2.1 million were second doses. Recipients of the latter are considered fully vaccinated. — with a report from MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News