‘It does not define my worth’: The Juans’ Carl Guevarra reveals living with alopecia

MANILA — The Juans vocalist Carl Guevarra revealed on Sunday he has been living with alopecia, as he sought to “remove the stigma” around the condition.

ALOPECIA AREATA is an autoimmune condition where my immune system attacks my own hair follicles. Several factors affect it and there is no known cure apart from anti-inflammatory modulators through steroids. Im posting this to raise awareness & remove the stigma around it pic.twitter.com/foXXvBROsy — Juan Carl (@carlguevarra09) June 20, 2021

On Twitter, Guevarra shared photos of his bald spots that resulted from the condition, and treatments he has been undergoing for years.

Sharing the medical definition of alopecia areata, Guevarra described it as “an autoimmune condition where my immune system attacks my own hair follicles.”

“Several factors affect it and there is no known cure apart from anti-inflammatory modulators through steroids,” he shared.

For Guevarra, alopecia has manifested in patches of hair loss on his nape, the top of his head, and on one side of his hairline, according to photos he shared.

“No one probably loves bald patches, but you are lovable even with these patches. My hair is a part of who I am but it does not define my worth,” he wrote.

I have had this in 2016 and recurred again sept 2020 (birthday gift ba itu). Not only are injections painful, the overall treatment (creams, topical meds, diet requirements) are hella expensive pic.twitter.com/SdpiRRz3fQ — Juan Carl (@carlguevarra09) June 20, 2021

Guevarra was first diagnosed with alopecia in 2016. It recurred as recently as September 2020, he said.

“Not only are injections painful, the overall treatment (creams, topical meds, diet requirements) are hella expensive,” he added.

Aside from the physical effect of alopecia, Guevarra spoke of the “mental exhaustion and psychological trauma” that it inflicts on patients.

“We do not know when it will appear or go away. So please be kind to those who are going through it,” he said.

Addressing his followers, Guevarra wrote: “I will let you know guys once I’m fully healed. But regardless, life goes on, I’m going to keep doing what God has called me to do.

“If you have alopecia areata, I see you, I feel you, you’re not alone, and we hope together for healing!”