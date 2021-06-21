BTS releases playful karaoke version of 'Butter'

Watch more in iWantTFC

:

South Korean supergroup BTS on Monday surprised ARMY with a playful karaoke-themed lyric video of its latest single "Butter."

The comedic clip of the Bangtan boys enjoying themselves comes a month after BTS dropped the record-breaking track.

Prior to the karaoke version, the septet also released accompanying music videos for the "Hotter" and "Cooler" remixes of the dance-pop track.

The South Korean act and its global fanbase are gearing to spend another week at the No. 1 spot on Billboard Hot 100.

Aside from streams from music-sharing platforms, views on official videos of "Butter," as well as its remixes, can also help push the song's ranking on the list.

As of this writing, "Butter" has tallied three weeks at the top of the coveted chart, tying the cumulative run of their 2020 smash hit "Dynamite." "Butter," however, is the first BTS song to rule the rankings for three consecutive weeks.

BTS is set to drop a new track on July 9, along with the physical CD of its second English single.

Related video: