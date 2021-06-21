Thai actors Billkin, PP thank Filipino fans for ’I Told Sunset About You’ success

Teh (Billkin Putthipong, left) driving the motor while talking with Oh-aew (PP Krit, right) on the sidecar if they had some sensual experiences with girls in the Thai boys' love series "I Told Sunset About You" by Nadao Bangkok. Screenshot from the "I Told Sunset About You" trailer



MANILA — Actors Billkin Putthipong and PP Krit of the hit Thai coming-of-age series "I Told Sunset About You" thanked all their Filipino fans on Monday for the success of their series overseas.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe on online streaming platform POPTV PH, Putthipong said words cannot express his gratitude to their international fans.

POPTV PH recently released a Filipino-dubbed version of "I Told Sunset About You."

“I don’t know how to explain our feeling that our work went across the cultural barriers … actually even beyond different countries,” Putthipong said.

“We have a different culture but you accept us, you love us, you watched our world and I would like to say thank and I don’t know how could I compensate that and thank you for that,” he added.

With the rise in popularity of the boys’ love (BL) genre, ”I Told Sunset About You" stepped up the game among queer shows with its coming-of-age storyline set in Phuket.

Released by Nadao Bangkok, the series follows two schoolboys Teh (Billkin Putthipong) and Oh-aew (PP Krit), and their struggle to be admitted to a university.

“It’s too ambitious to say that, “I Told Sunset About You” is special but we take it as a compliment. We really think that every single series has a different style of storytelling and has a specialty in their own way,” Putthipong said.

“There’s a lot of deep down emotional and art combining with the characters and also the atmosphere of Phuket island... 'ITSAY' told you about LGBTQ+ relationships deep down far more than other series,” he added.

Krit said that even without much dialogue, their actions delivered the message that people can apply in real life.

“Actions are much more powerful than words because supposed you tell somebody you would do something for them, you just say it but you don’t do it. It doesn’t mean anything unless you really do that thing then it’s much more powerful than words,” he said.

He added that perspectives on relationships change as people grow up.

“We grow up every day and our experience in every way especially with relationships matures and changes with the way the perspective is. Every day like today and tomorrow would be different already.”

The series sequel "I Promised You The Moon" tackles conflicts about falling out of love and career as the two lovers embark on their journey in college.

The series finale will air on June 24.

