Ticket prices for Seo In-guk's Manila fan meet released

South Korean actor Seo In-guk. Photo: Instagram/@seo_cccc

The wait is over, Filipino Heartriders! The seat map and ticket prices for South Korean singer-actor Seo In-guk's upcoming fan meet in the Philippines have been released on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old artist, known for starring in dramas like "Reply 1997" and "Doom at Your Service," is set to meet his Filipino fans at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 12.

Based on the seat map published on Ticketnet's website, the following are the ticket prices for the event:

VVIP - P12,273

VIP - P10,139

Orchestra - P9,072

Loge - P8,538

Balcony - P4,803

Ticket selling began on Tuesday at 10 a.m., according to a press release from Epic Events, which is organizing the event.

"This is an incredible opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite artist on a personal level and share their admiration for his talent," Epic Events said.

"We have carefully curated an experience that will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on everyone," the promoter added.

Prior to becoming a popular K-drama star, Seo launched a singing career after winning the talent reality show "Superstar K" in 2009.

RELATED VIDEO