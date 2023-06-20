Super Junior's fan party in Manila: Seat map, ticketing details

Heads up, Filo ELFs! The ticketing details and seat plan for Super Junior's upcoming "fan party" in Manila were released on Tuesday.
On its social media pages, promoter Wilbros Live unveiled the seat plan for the event, happening at the Araneta Coliseum on July 21.
Based on the post, the following are the ticket prices for each section:
- VIP Standing - P12,500
- VIP Seated - P12,500
- Lower Box Premium - P11,000
- Lower Box Regular - P10,000
- Upper Box A - P8,000
- Upper Box B - P6,000
- General Admission - P3,500
Tickets will go on sale starting June 23 at 12 noon via TicketNet outlets and its website.
The group — known for hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Black Suit" — previously visited the country in December, playing two nights at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.
Sub-unit Super Junior D&E, comprised of Donghae and Eunhyuk, is also scheduled to hold a concert in Manila in September.
