Super Junior's fan party in Manila: Seat map, ticketing details

K-pop group Super Junior. Photo: Instagram/@superjunior

Heads up, Filo ELFs! The ticketing details and seat plan for Super Junior's upcoming "fan party" in Manila were released on Tuesday.

On its social media pages, promoter Wilbros Live unveiled the seat plan for the event, happening at the Araneta Coliseum on July 21.

Based on the post, the following are the ticket prices for each section:

VIP Standing - P12,500

VIP Seated - P12,500

Lower Box Premium - P11,000

Lower Box Regular - P10,000

Upper Box A - P8,000

Upper Box B - P6,000

General Admission - P3,500

Attention E.L.F.!

SUPER JUNIOR is coming back for their first-ever FAN PARTY in Manila! Catch the Kings of Hallyu in this new and exciting party like you've never seen before!



2023 SUPER JUNIOR FAN PARTY IN MANILA

🗓 July 21, 2023 (Fri) 7:30PM

📍Araneta Coliseum



🎫 Tickets go… pic.twitter.com/xW5oUiYn9U — Wilbros Live (@WilbrosLive) June 20, 2023

Tickets will go on sale starting June 23 at 12 noon via TicketNet outlets and its website.

The group — known for hits such as "Sorry Sorry" and "Black Suit" — previously visited the country in December, playing two nights at the SM Mall of Asia Arena for its "Super Show 9: Road" concert tour.

Sub-unit Super Junior D&E, comprised of Donghae and Eunhyuk, is also scheduled to hold a concert in Manila in September.

