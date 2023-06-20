Shay Mitchell sends love for Liza Soberano: 'Absolutely stunning!'

Filipino-Canadian actress Shay Mitchell sent some love for actress Liza Soberano as the latter graced the cover of a Singapore-based fashion magazine.

Soberano initially posted the cover of Grazia magazine on her Instagram page, featuring the June and July issue that includes an article where she openly discussed her Hollywood debut, celebrity culture, and her thoughts about the entertainment industry.

Mitchell reposted the magazine cover on her Instagram Story where she described Soberano as “absolutely stunning.”

Additionally, the “Pretty Little Liars” star addressed Soberano saying, “This is just the beginning. Can’t wait to have you out here for this next chapter!”

Both Soberano and Mitchell were tapped to voice Alexandra Trese in the Filipino and English versions of the Netflix animated series “Trese,” respectively.

In 2021, Soberano shared that she was thrilled when Mitchell started following her on social media, much more when she got a private message from her.

“We’ve never really talked in person yet but she did follow me on Instagram. Kinikilig nga ako noon. She messaged me. Of course, I messaged her right away,” she exclaimed.

Expounding on what they talked about, Soberano shared at that time: “She was telling me that she hopes to meet me one day and I said I hope so too and she just replied, ‘I hope it’s sooner than later.’ That was our conversation. She’s really sweet.”