Lian Kyla now wants to be known as Lian Dyogi

Lian Kyla, now known as Lian Dyogi. Reyma Buan Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- After years of using a stage name, Lian Kyla is now using her real name in the music industry.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, the singer-songwriter shared the reason why she has opted to use her real name, Lian Dyogi.

"Dati po kasi sobrang shy ko na ayaw ko mag-out as my father's daughter. So I used to be very... parang I want the people to know me for me and my voice before mahusgahan ako," she said.

"So now, four years na ako sa industry and I feel more comfortable and confident in just owning my full name. And I think it makes me feel like there's less to hide, wala namang kailangang itago. Pero it helps me just sort of like come out and show more of myself and show more of my talents to the world."

Lian is the only child of Star Magic head and ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi.

She is promoting her latest single "Only Have Today," which she wrote with Luigie “Lugo” Gonzalez and Alih Jey.

Lian also wrote songs for the P-pop groups BGYO and BINI, and produced the latest single of actress-singer Gail "Struggail" Banawis, "Next 2 Me."

She is set to study music in the United Kingdom in September.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC