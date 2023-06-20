K-pop group P1Harmony coming to Manila in September

Filipino P1ece, are you ready to jump?
P1Harmony, the K-pop boy band with a string of energetic hip-hop singles, is set to come to the Philippines for the first time for its tour.
On Twitter, the six-member group announced it would embark on its "P1ustage H : P1ONEER" live tour, which includes a stop in Manila on September 9.
The tour will kick off in Hong Kong on September 5 before heading to other Asian cities as well as locations in Australia and New Zealand, based on the tweet.
In a separate Twitter post, promoter Live Nation Philippines said it would release further details on P1Harmony's event "soon."
P1Harmony — consisting of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob — debuted in October 2020 under FNC Entertainment, home to rock bands F.T. Island and CNBLUE and idol acts SF9 and Cherry Bullet.
Earlier this month, the group made a comeback with the extended play "Harmony: All In," led by the single "Jump."
