K-pop group P1Harmony coming to Manila in September

K-pop boy group P1Harmony. Photo: Twitter/@P1H_official

Filipino P1ece, are you ready to jump?

P1Harmony, the K-pop boy band with a string of energetic hip-hop singles, is set to come to the Philippines for the first time for its tour.

On Twitter, the six-member group announced it would embark on its "P1ustage H : P1ONEER" live tour, which includes a stop in Manila on September 9.

The tour will kick off in Hong Kong on September 5 before heading to other Asian cities as well as locations in Australia and New Zealand, based on the tweet.

In a separate Twitter post, promoter Live Nation Philippines said it would release further details on P1Harmony's event "soon."

More details soon! https://t.co/Derp8P2BlF — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 20, 2023

P1Harmony — consisting of Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul and Jongseob — debuted in October 2020 under FNC Entertainment, home to rock bands F.T. Island and CNBLUE and idol acts SF9 and Cherry Bullet.

Earlier this month, the group made a comeback with the extended play "Harmony: All In," led by the single "Jump."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO