Chie Filomeno grateful to be part of 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA -- Chie Filomeno expressed her gratitude to be part of the upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl” which stars Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon.

In an interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Filomeno said she is looking forward to learning new things from her co-actors.

"Gasgas na 'yung word na grateful but I am grateful and honored to be a part of this. Remembering back then, nung presscon ni Kath, kinongratulate ko siya kasi deserve niya lahat ng milestones, lahat nang nakukuha niya ngayon. Kasi she worked hard for it and I've seen that. And to be part of this, another obra, alam mo 'yung kinakabahan ako pero alam ko na marami akong mapupulot sa kanila especially kay Ms. Dolly also," Filomeno shared.

"And it's nice to be working again with Kathryn and I know that this is going to be a blockbuster hit for her and everyone, especially sa mga nagtatrabaho behind the camera," she added.

Inside News also shared clips from an awarding ceremony where Filomeno was named as Rising Social Media Star.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

