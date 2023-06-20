Bea Binene appears on ‘Magandang Buhay’ for the first time

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – Actress Bea Binene surprised many Kapamilya when she appeared on ABS-CBN’s morning show “Magandang Buhay” Tuesday.

Binene, whose showbiz career built on rival station GMA, graced the Kapamilya show to promote her upcoming movie with Viva Films, “Will You Be My Ex?”.

She is joining the main stars Julia Barretto and Diego Loyzaga in the movie which will premiere on June 21.

Binene also brought some baked goodies for momshie Regine Velasquez, Melai Cantiveros, and Jolina Magdangal.

The actress also promoted her café business in Nueva Ecija.

Fans welcomed Binene’s appearance in the Kapamilya program but hoped to for longer air time for the actress.

“Ang bitin, dumaan lang si dzai. hahahhaa. Sana sa sunod one whole episode na for Bea,” a netizen said.

She first rose to fame when she joined a reality talent search in GMA-7 in 2004.