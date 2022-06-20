MANILA - Roxanne Barcelo and her husband Jiggs threw a kiddie party to celebrate the first birthday of their son Cinco.

Barcelo took to Instagram on Sunday to share Cinco’s milestone with an update on their life as a family-of-three.

According to the actress, Cinco’s party was held in the exact same place where she and Jiggs had their first date.

“When I first met Jiggs, I had this thought come over me, that he would be the father of my children. Apparently, they are right when they say ‘you know from the very beginning,’” she said.

“After 3 years, here we are celebrating our son’s big One. Wuhoooo! Love you, Cinco!!!” she added.

Barcelo also took the opportunity to greet her husband a Happy Father’s Day, adding that she loves him and their son “with all that I am.”

“Best daddy to our little love that I could ever wish, pray, hope for. Happy Father’s Day aking mahal.”

Barcelo gave birth to her Cinco in June 2021, while she and Jiggs marked their second anniversary together last November.