Sharon Cuneta and Robin Padilla share a hug after the music veteran’s concert over the weekend. Facebook: Sharon Cuneta

MANILA — Action star and senator-elect Robin Padilla expressed his gratitude to his former reel and real-life partner Sharon Cuneta for welcoming him to her concert over the weekend, despite their political differences as seen in the recent national elections.

Padilla, who is allied with incoming president Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and incoming vice president Sara Duterte, emerged as the No. 1 senator in May; while Cuneta, the wife of defeated vice-presidential candidate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, was among the most visible celebrities who campaigned for the lawmaker and outgoing vice president Leni Robredo.

Padilla and Cuneta were once a couple in the early ‘90s, aside from being paired in movies. In 2017, they reunited on the big screen with the romcom film “Unexpectedly Yours,” co-starring Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto.

Padilla, who is now married to former TV host Mariel Rodriguez, was among those who attended Cuneta’s “Iconic” concert with Regine Velasquez last Friday. He was accompanied by former presidential legal counsel Sal Panelo, whom Cuneta had called out in March for singing one of her songs during a campaign event for Duterte.

As seen in photos and videos shared by Padilla on Facebook, Cuneta greeted them both warmly, apparently putting aside their political conflict.

Quoting the Bible, Padilla wrote, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

He went on to thank Cuneta for taking the time to speak with him and Panelo, and paying tribute to her and Velasquez — who also happens to be Padilla’s former screen partner.

Padilla wrote, unedited: “Maraming Maraming salamat po kambal mam Sharon Cuneta- Pangilinan sa pagsalubong sa Amin ni secretary idol Salvador ‘Sal Panalo’ Panelo sa inyong napakagandang concert ni ms regine Velasquez- Alcasid na nagbigay ng Napakaraming makukulay na alaala ng kagandahan at kagalakan kayat sa bawat inyong inawit ay napapasabay kami ni sec sal panelo panalo.

“Napakasarap ng pakiramdam ng magaan na ang lahat… Napakaganda po ng inyong mensahe patungkol sa pagtaTapos ng eleksyon at oras na para Tayong lahat ay magkaisa at magtulungan para sa ikabubuti ng Inangbayan Pilipinas… Bagay na bagay ang kulay nating dalawa sa larawan na ito sa diwa ng uniteam.”

In the photos taken after the concert, Padilla is seen wearing a green jacket, while Cuneta had on her finale-number red gown — coincidentally the campaign colors of Marcos and Duterte.