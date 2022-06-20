MANILA – Lovi Poe could not help but gush about her upcoming series “Flower of Evil” after seeing its first episode in full just a few days before its international and local premiere.

On Instagram, Poe shared that she attended the special screening of “Flower of Evil” on Sunday and that her heart “was jumping from excitement and anticipation!”

Poe also posted a behind-the-scene clip with her and leading man Piolo Pascual filming “one of the most challenging sequences” she’s done as an actor.

“I had to hold my breath underwater, fake swim in a harness, swim to Piolo, and more without breaking character,” she said describing the scene.

“Thank you Direk, and to this exceptional team of creatives — we can’t wait to show you the final scenes,” she added.

Like the original “Flower of Evil” from CJ ENM, the Philippine version follows Jacob (Pascual), who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife, Iris (Poe).

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when Iris, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

Directed by Darnel Villaflor and Richard Arellano, “Flower of Evil” also stars Agot Isidro, Edu Manzano, Denise Laurel, Joross Gamboa, Joem Bascon, Epy Quizon, Rita Avila, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Joko Diaz and JC de Vera.

First announced in September 2021, “Flower of Evil” marks the first series of Poe as a Kapamilya.

The Viu original adaptation will stream episodes in 16 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and South Africa simultaneously, 48 hours ahead of its local television broadcast on ABS-CBN platforms.

The Philippine remake of "Flower of Evil" will premiere internationally via Viu on June 23, and on June 25 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.