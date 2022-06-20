MANILA — Here’s a fresh team-up.

Gerald Anderson and Kylie Padilla, lead stars of ABS-CBN and GMA-7 respectively, will be paired for the first time in a new project.

Their pairing was teased Sunday by MAVX Productions, the film outfit behind “A Faraway Land” (Paolo Contis and Yen Santos) and “Ikaw” (Janine Gutierrez and Pepe Herrera).

In a live video on Facebook, MAVX Productions gave a behind-the-scenes look at a pictorial featuring both Anderson and Padilla, who mentioned that their characters are named Noah and Lucy.

They did not give further details, including whether it would be a film or a series.

Anderson and Padilla’s project is one of four which the company teased as “coming soon” in a subsequent post on Monday.

The other three titles show Paolo Contis and Joross Gamboa; Jane Oineza and RK Bagatsing; and Carlo Aquino and Barbie Imperial.

Anderson’s new role marks another consecutive first-time pairing for the actor, following the likes of “Init sa Magdamag” with Yam Concepcion, “Hello Heart” with Gigi de Lana, and “A Family Affair” with Ivana Alawi.