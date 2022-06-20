MANILA -- Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share that she got invitation to be one of the jurors for 2022 International Emmys.

The actress, who is now pregnant with her third child, shared the good news in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Starting this amazing week with a heart full of gratitude as I share with you one of the many surprise blessings I received these past months! And now finally I can officially share my joy with you. So honored and grateful to have been able to participate as a JUROR for this year’s prestigious International Emmy Awards Competition. I’m super kilig!!!" Romana wrote.

The actress said can't wait to attend the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York in November.

"I thank the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for letting me have this once in a lifetime experience that has truly inspired my thespian heart. Contributing in selecting the BEST TELEVISION programming from around the WORLD was both my honor and pleasure," added Romana, who is expected to give birth in July.

This is not the first time Romana was invited to be a juror. In July 2020, she was also invited to be one of the jurors at the 48th International Emmy Awards.

Romana, considered to be one of the best actresses of her generation, recently starred in the series "Viral Scandal," which ended just last May.

