MANILA — Actress Danica Sotto announced on Sunday that she is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Marc Pingris.

Sotto shared the good news on June 19, Father's Day, in a video clip showing the sonogram of their baby number 3.

"Thank you Lord for our answered prayer. 🙏🥲♥️ #godsperfecttime #baby3 #glorytogod🙏," Sotto wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

For his part, Pingris also took to Instagram to share their family's newest milestone.

"Happy Father's Day to me!!!😍🙏 Thank you Lord for another blessing!👶 Sa lahat ng mga daddy, Happy Father's Day po sa inyo! #3 #pinoysakuragi #myqueen👸," Pingris wrote.



Sotto and Pingris marked their 15th wedding anniversary last March.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have two kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

