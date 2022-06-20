K-pop supergroup BTS. Photo: Twitter/@bts_bighit

BTS' new anthology record "Proof" topped the Billboard 200, giving the K-pop supergroup its sixth No. 1 on the main album chart, the music magazine said Monday.

The compilation album landed on top of the Billboard 200 with 314,000 equivalent album units in the United States in the week ending June 16, said Billboard.

"The overwhelmingly majority of that unit figure was driven by CD album sales," Billboard said.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on equivalent album units comprised of "album sales, track equivalent albums, and streaming equivalent albums."

"Proof" is the sixth BTS record to rank first in the Billboard 200 following "Love Yourself: Tear," "Love Yourself: Answer," "Map of the Soul: Persona," "Map of the Soul: 7," and "BE."

The septet put out "Proof," with 48 tracks in its physical version and 35 in its digital release, last June 10.

The anthology album also came days before BTS announced they would take a break from group activities to focus more on solo projects.

The band's management, Hybe, has reportedly disputed the use of the word "hiatus" to refer to the career direction, saying there was a mistranslation in the video where the group announced the pause.

It appears that BTS will continue to have some group activities, such as filming their variety show "Run BTS," while giving more attention to their solo endeavors.

